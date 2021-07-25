A resource for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in advancing whole-patient health, CMHC offers up-to-date research, news, publications, and much more in the quickly evolving field of cardiorenal metabolic medicine. Through live conferences and extensive online education offerings, providers can become skilled at translating cutting-edge medical research into practical clinical strategies to prevent, delay, diagnose, treat, and manage the entire spectrum of cardiorenal metabolic disease.