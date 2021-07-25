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CMHC 2026 registration opens this spring—be the first to know!

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Welcome to Cardiometabolic Health Congress

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Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) leads the medical community’s effort to understand, treat, and prevent cardiorenal metabolic-related risk factors and diseases, which now affect an estimated 47 million people in the U.S.

A resource for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in advancing whole-patient health, CMHC offers up-to-date research, news, publications, and much more in the quickly evolving field of cardiorenal metabolic medicine. Through live conferences and extensive online education offerings, providers can become skilled at translating cutting-edge medical research into practical clinical strategies to prevent, delay, diagnose, treat, and manage the entire spectrum of cardiorenal metabolic disease.

Upcoming Live Events
CMHC 768x376
20th Annual CMHC

October 23-25, 2025
Boston, MA

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Education Hubs

Cardiovascular Disease 100X360
Cardiovascular Disease

A collection of cardiovascular disease resources for practitioners.

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Care Delivery Implentation 100X360
Care Delivery Implementation

Practice management resources to help clinicians deliver the best care to their patients.

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Diversity Equity And Inclusion 100X360
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

A collection of resources with an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion for practitioners interested in beginning or continuing their careers in a cardiometabolic subspecialty.

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Lifestyle Management 100X360
Lifestyle Management

A collection of resources for practitioners interested in cardiometabolic subspecialty with an emphasis on lifestyle management.

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Pediatrics 100X360
Pediatrics

A collection of obesity management resources for practitioners.

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Complimentary Continuing Education

Virtual Symposium

Innovative Approaches to ATTR-CM: Addressing Health Disparities in African American Populations

CME/CE Credits:
1.25 hrs
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Cardiovascular Disease

Virtual Symposium

Transforming Cardiorenal Care: Timely Diagnosis and Guideline-driven Management of Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease

CME/CE Credits:
1.5 hrs
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Renal Disease

Virtual Symposium

Innovative Approaches to Managing Resistant/Uncontrolled Hypertension: Screening, Evaluation and Intervention​

CME/CE Credits:
0.75 hrs
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Hypertension

Virtual Symposium

MASH Uncovered: Essential Insights for Clinicians on Effective Screening, Risk Stratification, and Disease Management

CME/CE Credits:
1.25 hrs
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Obesity
Integrating CGM with GLP-1 RA Therapy: Clinical Evidence, Treatment a Overcoming Barriers in T2DM

Patient Case

Integrating CGM with GLP-1 RA Therapy: Clinical Evidence, Treatment a Overcoming Barriers in T2DM

CME/CE Credits:
1.25 hrs
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Diabetes

Patient Case

Navigating the Latest in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Implementing Guidelines Amidst a Changing Treatment Landscape

CME/CE Credits:
1.25 hrs
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Cardiovascular Disease

Patient Case

Navigating Cardiorenal Metabolic Complexities: A Case Study of a 64-Year-Old Female with T2D, HTN, CKD, and Obesity

CME/CE Credits:
0.5 hrs
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Renal Disease

Clinical Brief

Advancements in Dyslipidemia Treatments and ASCVD Risk Reduction for High-Risk Individuals

CME/CE Credits:
0.5 hrs
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Lipid Management

Escape Room

Addressing the Cardiometabolic Risk Continuum in MASH: What Clinicians Need to Know

CME/CE Credits:
1.0 hrs
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Cardiometabolic
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CME/CE Webcast Series

Optimizing Long-Term Weight Loss in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes
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Cardiometabolic Beat
Case #2: A 60-Year-Old Type 2 Diabetic Woman with MASH and F3 Liver Fibrosis
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Case #1: A 37-Year-Old Man with Incidental Hepatic Steatosis on Abdominal Ultrasound
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Patient Case 3: Exploring Novel Strategies for LDL-C Combination Therapy
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Patient Case 2: Exploring Novel Strategies for LDL-C Combination Therapy
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Patient Case 1: Exploring Novel Strategies for LDL-C Combination Therapy
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The Importance of Sleep Disorders and Cardiometabolic Health
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Depression and Cardiovascular Diseases in Women
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Resiliency & Professional Career Development
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The Value of Being Part of the Future Leaders Program and Attending a CMHC Event – Part II
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The Value of Being Part of the Future Leaders Program and Attending a CMHC Event – Part I
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Expert Perspectives on Available Digital Intervention for Diabetes Care
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Significance of Digital Health in Reducing Cardiometabolic Risks
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Which is Better, Pharmacotherapy or Bariatric Surgery to Manage Obesity?
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Tips and Pearls for Management of Cardio-renal Risks in Patients
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Looking Beyond LDL-C to Address ASCVD Risk
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Digital Health Technologies for Cardiometabolic Health: Barriers and Perspectives
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Comprehensive Management of Type 2 Diabetes: Tips and Pearls
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Expert Perspectives: Recap of Important Updates in Cardiometabolic Medicine 2023
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The Value of Attending a CMHC Meeting
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Disparities in the Management of Type 2 Diabetes in Women
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Obesity & Lifestyle in Women
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Unique Cardiometabolic Risk Factors in Women
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The Link Between Chronic Inflammatory Conditions and Cardiovascular Risk
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Cardiorenal Risk Reduction in T2DM
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Inflammation in Heart Failure
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Inflammation and Current Concepts in the Treatment of Hypertension
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Obesity, Inflammation, and Cardiovascular Risk
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Lifestyle, Diet, Physical Activity, and Inflammation
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Sodium Loading in Narcolepsy
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Sodium as a Driver of Cardiovascular and Cardiometabolic Risk
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A Patient with Sleep Apnea & Comorbidities
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The Rationale for CGM in Type 2 Diabetes
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Guidelines, Patient Selection, and Access to CGM
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Practical Pearls for Integrating CGM in Patient Care
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Accelerating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Accelerating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Cardiometabolic Health: Latest Updates from Leaders in the Field
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How to Initiate the Conversation About Obesity in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes
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How Much Can I Do in My Practice to Address Obesity
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Evolution of Obesity Treatments
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Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Patients with Anne Peters, MD
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Identifying Patients at Risk for DKD Onset or Progression
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